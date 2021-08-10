CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ CBAY opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $268.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.19. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,484 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CymaBay Therapeutics
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
