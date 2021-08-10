Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.150-$7.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion.

CW stock opened at $119.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.90. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $83.04 and a fifty-two week high of $133.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. Equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

