Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 6,448 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,448 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of Liquidity Services worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,344,000 after acquiring an additional 204,671 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.7% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,734,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 628,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 10.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 590,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 55,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,962,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

In other news, insider Mark A. Shaffer sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $61,300.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,560.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 3,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $85,911.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,723.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,457 shares of company stock valued at $6,005,701. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQDT opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.20. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.66 million, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

LQDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.