Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 91.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 53,926 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,397 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $688,857,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $590,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $366,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,358,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $204,089,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.08.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $164.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.90. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

