Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Shares in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 186,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 523,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $2,767,172.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,386,726 shares of company stock valued at $14,522,270. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $421.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 2.26%.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

