Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 43,354 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 172.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,354 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Barclays by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barclays by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Barclays by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Barclays by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 65,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barclays alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from 210.00 to 220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Barclays to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from 180.00 to 190.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from 230.00 to 240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Investec raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.20.

Shares of BCS opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $10.78.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.