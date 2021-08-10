Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $734,000 Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INFY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 319.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Infosys by 38.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Infosys during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 51.5% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 12.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys stock opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INFY. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.