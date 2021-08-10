Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 19,738 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 1,270.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 34.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,500,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,415,000 after buying an additional 899,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 16.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,030,000 after buying an additional 870,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth $15,189,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 19.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,217,000 after buying an additional 135,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 47.6% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 416,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 134,317 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.41. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.17 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

