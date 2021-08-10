Cryptrust Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last Week (CTRT)

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Cryptrust coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cryptrust has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. Cryptrust has a total market capitalization of $30,672.58 and approximately $746.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00045740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.43 or 0.00155917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.40 or 0.00147117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,704.09 or 0.99758970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.31 or 0.00817015 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 coins and its circulating supply is 7,092,756,485 coins. The official website for Cryptrust is cryptrust.io . Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

