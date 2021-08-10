CryptoBlades (SKILL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $14.32 Million

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 10th. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be purchased for $42.84 or 0.00094884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $34.41 million and approximately $14.32 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00045462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.94 or 0.00159320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.37 or 0.00146981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,159.91 or 1.00012701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.61 or 0.00814114 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CryptoBlades

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 803,052 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBlades should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBlades using one of the exchanges listed above.

