CryptEx Reaches Market Cap of $1.21 Million (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $39,656.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptEx has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for about $14.20 or 0.00031549 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,061.77 or 1.00149044 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00030380 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00068649 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00013579 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000833 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000542 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.