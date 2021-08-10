Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.83 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will announce sales of $52.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.82 million to $57.68 million. Cryoport posted sales of $11.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 373%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year sales of $216.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $209.52 million to $226.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $264.49 million, with estimates ranging from $248.00 million to $293.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 18.85%.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cryoport has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

Cryoport stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.08. 2,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 0.90. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $84.97.

In other news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $2,701,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,360.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $246,311.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 796,760 shares of company stock valued at $47,611,256 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter worth $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 1,907.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Cryoport during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

