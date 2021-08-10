CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in CryoLife were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CryoLife during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 10.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in CryoLife during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in CryoLife by 83.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CryoLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John E. Davis sold 12,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $377,838.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,139.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $170,887.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,012 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

CryoLife stock opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -87.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CryoLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $32.34.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). CryoLife had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

