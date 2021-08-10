Crown (CRW) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.13 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0767 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Crown has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Crown has a market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $1,813.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,920.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.87 or 0.01280192 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.72 or 0.00339109 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00125816 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003145 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,751,453 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

