Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,408,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 21.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 229,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,493,000 after buying an additional 40,496 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 440,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,789,000 after purchasing an additional 12,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $194.22 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.84.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

