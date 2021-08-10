CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.59.

CRWD opened at $263.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.27. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $93.37 and a 52 week high of $272.63. The company has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total transaction of $1,498,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,834 shares of company stock worth $77,432,103. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

