CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average After Earnings Miss

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.34 and traded as low as $18.04. CrossAmerica Partners shares last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 75,999 shares traded.

The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 1.43%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. American Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 79.1% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 59,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $697.66 million, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

