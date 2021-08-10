CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%.

CAPL stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $694.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 2.24.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.