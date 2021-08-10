Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald Sells 6,378 Shares of Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $128,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $719.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.65. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCRN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

