Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNF opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.57. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.