Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $81.52 on Friday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $63.52 and a twelve month high of $88.17. The stock has a market cap of $138.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $17.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 10.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

