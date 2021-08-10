Credit Suisse Group Lowers Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) to Neutral

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

MFC opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 149,682.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 796,312 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 91,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,259 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 67,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 46.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

