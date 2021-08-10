Credit Suisse Group Lowers Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) to Neutral

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.
MFC opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $22.25.
Manulife Financial Company Profile
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.
See Also: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.