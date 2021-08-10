Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $523.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $448.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $393.24.

Generac stock opened at $417.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $400.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $164.24 and a fifty-two week high of $457.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at $212,077,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 623.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Generac by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

