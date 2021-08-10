Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 1,088.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after acquiring an additional 687,344 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 150,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 67,072 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 696.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 83,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.89 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price objective on Credit Suisse Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.26.

Shares of CS opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.45, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39. Credit Suisse Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

