Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to post $162.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.00 million to $162.70 million. Coupa Software posted sales of $125.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year sales of $684.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $682.63 million to $696.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $851.38 million, with estimates ranging from $835.95 million to $884.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million.

COUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James set a $220.06 price objective on shares of Coupa Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.50.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total transaction of $10,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,086,594.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,288 shares of company stock valued at $27,907,492. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software stock opened at $213.63 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $210.71 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of -56.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.94.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coupa Software (COUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.