Corteva, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) – KeyCorp upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Corteva in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.98. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corteva’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $45.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Corteva by 2.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Corteva by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.6% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 84,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

