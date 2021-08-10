Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1537 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of CRF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.97. The company had a trading volume of 721,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,914. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $13.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) by 76.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

