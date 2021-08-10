Cormark Raises CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target to C$80.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$81.00.

CCL.B stock opened at C$71.90 on Monday. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of C$46.22 and a 12-month high of C$75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$69.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.91 billion and a PE ratio of 23.50.

In other news, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total transaction of C$1,393,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,572,802. Also, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total transaction of C$4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,440,424. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,400 shares of company stock worth $6,167,702.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

