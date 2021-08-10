CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Issues Earnings Results

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative net margin of 359.28% and a negative return on equity of 257.79%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

CORR stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.06. 101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,148. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.94. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

