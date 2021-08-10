CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $464.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.09 million. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Shares of CoreCivic stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $10.55. 829,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,371. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.32. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CXW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush began coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 target price on the stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.