Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLB shares. Citigroup cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,454,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,020,000 after purchasing an additional 836,653 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,287,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,429,000 after purchasing an additional 20,480 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 35.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,945,000 after purchasing an additional 829,502 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 34.2% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,365,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,167,000 after purchasing an additional 347,797 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,932,000 after purchasing an additional 92,651 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,138. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.33.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

