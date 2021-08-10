Copeland Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 701,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the period. BWX Technologies accounts for about 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.74% of BWX Technologies worth $40,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $634,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in BWX Technologies by 33.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $501,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $4,170,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.50. 13,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.00.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $64,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,307.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $605,629. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

