Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $44.36 Million Stock Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,340,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,764 shares during the period. AudioCodes accounts for about 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $44,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 3.6% in the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUDC traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $31.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,511. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.57. AudioCodes Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AUDC. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on AudioCodes in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AudioCodes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

