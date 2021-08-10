Copeland Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $13,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,913,000 after purchasing an additional 36,137 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $4.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.10. The stock had a trading volume of 17,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.46 and a 12 month high of $217.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.90.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.47.

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

