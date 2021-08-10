Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 5,683 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Materion worth $29,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Materion by 87.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Materion by 572.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Materion by 3,237.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Materion in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Materion in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

NYSE MTRN traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $73.71. The company had a trading volume of 896 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,168. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.55. Materion Co. has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $80.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.65 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Materion Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.