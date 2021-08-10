Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,806 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,806 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $28,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 50.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,433 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 242.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth $1,239,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ LKFN traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.20. 5,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,303. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.66. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

