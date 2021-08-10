Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,991 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.85.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,506,553. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $70.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.19. The company has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

