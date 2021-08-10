Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 52,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.90. The company had a trading volume of 58,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,859. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.42.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

