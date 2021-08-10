Convergence Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 628.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,472 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 56,485 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP by 176.3% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of HP by 1,729.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on HPQ. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.23.

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,776,990. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.32. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.