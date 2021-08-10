Convergence Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises 1.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

MO traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $48.20. The company had a trading volume of 168,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,628,307. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $88.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.