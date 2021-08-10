Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys 355 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 257,860 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,855,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,847,000 after buying an additional 199,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JEF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.15. 53,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,005. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.53. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $35.69.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Several research analysts recently commented on JEF shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

