Converge Technology Solutions (CTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Converge Technology Solutions to post earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.
Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$310.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$280.45 million.
Shares of CTS stock opened at C$11.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.95. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$1.51 and a 12 month high of C$12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,980.00.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
