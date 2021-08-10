Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target Increased to C$13.25 by Analysts at Laurentian

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price target hoisted by Laurentian from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James set a C$10.75 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of CVE CTS opened at C$6.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$6.80. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.44.

About Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

