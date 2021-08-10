ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 213 ($2.78) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 230 ($3.00).

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CTEC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 229 ($2.99) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ConvaTec Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 241.75 ($3.16).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

LON CTEC remained flat at $GBX 230 ($3.00) during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,877,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 246.26. The company has a market cap of £4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 46.94. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of GBX 173.20 ($2.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 265 ($3.46).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.15%.

In related news, insider Constantin Coussios purchased 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £19,918.40 ($26,023.52).

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.