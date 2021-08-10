Contrasting AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) & Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP)

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) and Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

AppHarvest has a beta of -1.23, indicating that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresh Del Monte Produce has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AppHarvest and Fresh Del Monte Produce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest N/A -44.31% -22.18% Fresh Del Monte Produce 2.56% 5.67% 3.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AppHarvest and Fresh Del Monte Produce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fresh Del Monte Produce 0 0 0 0 N/A

AppHarvest currently has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 176.86%. Given AppHarvest’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than Fresh Del Monte Produce.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.4% of AppHarvest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AppHarvest and Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest N/A N/A -$17.19 million N/A N/A Fresh Del Monte Produce $4.20 billion 0.36 $49.20 million N/A N/A

Fresh Del Monte Produce has higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest.

Summary

Fresh Del Monte Produce beats AppHarvest on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc., a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

