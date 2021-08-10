Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $13.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.61. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.57.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

