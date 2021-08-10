comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. comScore had a negative return on equity of 29.01% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. comScore updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SCOR traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.22. 49,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,048. The company has a market capitalization of $259.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.18. comScore has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37.

In related news, Director Irwin Gotlieb acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $397,000.00. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on comScore in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

