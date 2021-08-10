COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Maxim Group began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS opened at $33.18 on Monday. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.86.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. On average, analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 83.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 5,019.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 320.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

