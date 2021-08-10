COMPASS Pathways (CMPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect COMPASS Pathways to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. On average, analysts expect COMPASS Pathways to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Shares of CMPS opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $61.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35.

CMPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.