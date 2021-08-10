Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.28, but opened at $16.75. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Compass shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 10,085 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compass has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

Get Compass alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Company Profile (NYSE:COMP)

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.